FORT RIPLEY, Minnesota (WJW) – Investigators in Minnesota have arrested a man two weeks after his wife was found dead.

Angela Marie McClelland’s body was discovered early morning on June 25, according to the sheriff’s office.

It had been dumped in an intersection in Fort Riley Township.

Following an intensive two-week investigation, involving the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), and the Minnesota State Patrol, law enforcement officials were able to compile crucial evidence and conduct interviews, leading to the arrest of her husband, Tony McClelland.

Deputies arrested him Monday evening.

McClelland has been charged with second-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide.

Further details regarding the circumstances surrounding Angela’s death are expected to be released in the coming days, as the investigation continues.

According to FOX News, her obituary said she married Tony on Oct. 20, 2011 at The Little White Chapel is Las Vegas, and “From that day on, just as they were in courtship, in marriage they were inseparable.”