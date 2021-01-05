Woman with Northeast Ohio ties becomes first Black female professional baseball coach in history

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WJW) – The Boston Red Sox announced Monday the hire of former Case Western baseball employee Bianca Smith.

Bianca Smith will be joining the #RedSox organization this season, making her the first Black woman to coach in professional baseball history. pic.twitter.com/ZQsHd8iprD — Red Sox (@RedSox) January 5, 2021

The move makes Smith, 29, the first Black female coach in professional baseball.

She was at Case Western Reserve University from 2013 to 2017 as director of baseball operations.

Smith is the assistant coach and hitting coordinator at Carroll University in Wisconsin, where she has been since 2018.

Smith will start her Red Sox career at their development facility in Fort Myers, Florida.

"I wanted to learn more about how the body actually worked." – New @RedSox minor league coach Bianca Smith on studying biomechanics to help gain an edge.



Full #MLBNHotStove chat: https://t.co/kahMXVsGQI pic.twitter.com/jUauwsowIs — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 5, 2021

“I think it’s a great opportunity to inspire other women that are interested in this game,” Smith said in an interview with MLB Network.

Smith previously had internships in the baseball operations departments of the Texas Rangers and Cincinnati Reds.

