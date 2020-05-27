Woman wins $126K jackpot with money made from sewing face masks for co-workers

SALEM, Oregon (WJW) — An Oregon woman who sewed and sold face masks to her co-workers used her earnings to win a nearly $127,000 Keno jackpot.

According to a press release from the Oregon Lottery, Lorna Hewitt was laid off from her job at a restaurant and then found part-time work at a grocery store. She said she started making face masks for her co-workers, and they began giving her money for them.

“They liked them so much, they started giving me some money for them,” Hewitt said. “So, I started selling them, because my boss couldn’t order any more, there was a shortage.”

She used some of the money to buy a Keno 8-spot ticket.

“I don’t play a lot, but thought I was doing something to help, maybe I would win,” she said in the release.

She said she actually felt guilty after winning.

“I was making the masks with fabric I already had, and I just happen to get in at a good time,” she said.

Her first stop after winning was to Joann Fabric to get more mask-making supplies.

“My masks are popular, and I want to keep making them – and maybe some other things,” she said in the release.

For much more on this story, click here.