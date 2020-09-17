Woman who witnesses deadly stabbing holds suspect at gunpoint until police arrive

ADRIAN, Mich. (AP) — An 85-year-old man was stabbed to death inside a southern Michigan supermarket, but his attacker was unable to flee because a woman who witnessed the attack held him at gunpoint until the police arrived.
The Daily Telegraph of Adrian reports that the victim was stabbed multiple times in the head and neck Wednesday afternoon at a Meijer store in Adrian. He died at the scene.
Adrian Police Chief Vincent Emrick says the woman with a handgun ordered the 29-year-old suspect to the floor and held him there until officers took him into custody.
Emrick says she has a concealed pistol license.
