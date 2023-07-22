CLEVELAND (WJW) — A disgruntled ex-employee of a car rental business in Cleveland has been indicted on nearly a dozen charges after witnesses told police she went on a “rampage” ramming cars, and trying to blow up the facility’s gas pumps.

Darchun Burks, 26, has been indicted on 11 charges including two counts of aggravated arson.

Police responded to the Enterprise Rental Car location at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Saturday, July 9, after calls that Burks stole a rental vehicle and was “driving around in it,” according to the report.

Witnesses told police Burks was ramming cars in the parking lot, and trying to run over her former co-workers.

Burks was placed on leave for reportedly stealing an Enterprise car in June according to police.

When Burks was arrested for the July 9 incident, police said she told them her plan was “to spray gasoline on the vehicle and let it burn.”

Investigators also said they found evidence Burks tried to set the gas pumps on fire.

Burks is currently in jail and is scheduled to appear in court on the felony charges Monday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.