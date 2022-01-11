Woman wanted in Thanksgiving Day shooting arrested in Maple Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The U.S Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) announced Monday that its officers had arrested a woman wanted in a Cleveland homicide.

Marshals arrested Katia Chappell, 28, in the 5000 block of Arch St. in Maple Heights.

She was turned over to the Cleveland Division of Police.

Chappell’s charges stem from a shooting that happened Nov. 25, 2021.

Police say Chappell shot a woman during a fight.

The victim died at the hospital.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “The need to locate and arrest violent individuals like this is paramount to keeping our community safe. The fact someone could so carelessly take a life can never be overlooked. The diligent work of our officers and task force partners should be commended. Our hope is the victim’s family can find some peace with this arrest.”

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of a known fugitive is encouraged to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.