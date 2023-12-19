ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) – A woman charged in a Texas murder almost a decade ago was arrested in Ashland Tuesday morning.

According to United States Marshals, a warrant was issued last week for 32-year-old Zykeshalla Murphy in connection to a murder in Killeen, Texas in May 2014.

Texas investigators learned that Murphy was on bond for a petty theft in Ashland.

On Tuesday, U.S. Marshals arrested Murphy at a home in the 800 block of Ohio Avenue in Ashland.

She’s being held in the Ashland County Jail before being extradited back to Texas for the murder charges.

“This fugitive may have thought she would be able to run from justice forever, but dedicated officers in Texas made sure this case didn’t go unsolved,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said. “The U.S. Marshals Service will ensure that when fugitives are identified they are arrested as quickly as possible to keep our communities across the country safe.”

Investigators say another suspect, a male, was also wanted in the murder.