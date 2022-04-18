MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW)– The Mansfield Division of Police is searching for the suspect in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.

Jayjahnae D. Feagin, 19, is wanted for murder of Khaalil Petty. It happened Friday afternoon at an apartment on King Street. Mansfield police said they believe Feagin shot Petty multiple times after an argument.

If you see Feagin, do not approach her. Instead, immediately call 911 or your local law enforcement. She is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on her whereabouts or the homicide should call Det. Terry Butler at 419-755-9791.

Police said they do not believe this case is related to two other shootings in the city.