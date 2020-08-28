Woman wanted in connection with University Heights anti-Semitic graffiti in custody

Editor’s Note: The video above is from July 2020.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – University Heights police say a woman wanted in connection with anti-Semitic graffiti is in police custody.
Mentor police arrested Gabriel Truitt of Beachwood Thursday in an unrelated case.
University Heights police had issued a warrant for her earlier this month.
Police say between July 21 and July 26, Gabrielle Truitt was one of three people who spray painted a swastika and other offensive images on buildings in the Cedar/South Green business district.
University Heights police arrested Bo Brielle Truitt on August 17.
Police say a 16-year-old girl in Beachwood was also involved.
Bo Truitt, 23, and Gabrielle Truitt, 20, face charges of contributing to the delinquency of a child, criminal damaging, inducing panic and ethnic intimidation.
Gabrielle Truitt is in the Solon jail.
