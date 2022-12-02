AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A warrant has been issued for a woman in connection to a man’s murder in Akron.

Joseph Hall, 38, was shot and killed inside a home in the 1300 block of Brandon Ave. around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators believe the gunman was Suzanne Thomas, 33. She’s wanted on a charge of aggravated murder for her role in Hall’s death.

Thomas is described as a white female, 5 feet, 4 inches, and approximately 145-150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip or call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.