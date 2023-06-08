CLEVELAND (WJW) – A warrant has been issued for a woman wanted for a 2012 murder.

According to the warrant, which was filed Thursday by Sgt. Aaron Reese in Cleveland Municipal Court, Michele Mallet is wanted for physically beating John Szakacs, 47, and causing him to be hospitalized.

Szakacs, “Died as a result of the injuries sustained “ during the assault, according to the warrant.

The murder happened in Cleveland in May of 2012.

According to police, Szakacs suffered a dozen broken ribs, a lacerated spleen and bruises all over his body.

The case had remained unsolved for several years.

Anyone who knows where Mallet is located is asked to call Cleveland Police Homicide detectives.