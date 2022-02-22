Woman uses gun to protect herself after boyfriend attacks her: Wickliffe police

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) — A man is charged with domestic violence after Wickliffe police said he attacked his girlfriend.

Police on Tuesday released details about the incident that happened on Saturday morning at around 5 a.m.

Officers were called to a home on Enid Rd. for reports of a woman screaming for help, and a man in the front yard who was bleeding.

It was discovered the man had been shot in the hand; a handgun was found in the snow in front of the home.

According to police, an investigation revealed the woman came home from work between 3 and 4 a.m. and was confronted by the man — her live-in boyfriend — about an argument that happened before she left for work.

Police said the argument led to the man hitting the woman several times in the head and face.

At that point, the woman went to her bedroom and got a gun to protect herself, police said.

As she was trying to leave through the front door, her boyfriend tried to stop, police said, and that’s when she pulled the gun out of her coat pocket, pointed it at him and pulled the trigger.

Wickliffe police said the man grabbed the gun as it went off. The bullet went through his hand and grazed his upper arm.

The man, who police identified as Ronald Capristo, 47, was taken to the hospital; then upon his release, he was arrested and charged with felony 3 domestic violence. Police said he has been convicted of two prior domestic violence charges. Capristo is being held on a $100,000 bond at Lake County Jail.

Police said the woman is not charged with a crime at this time.