Woman, two children hurt in Strongsville drive-by shooting

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– A mother and her two young daughters were injured in a drive-by shooting in Strongsville just before noon on Monday.

The woman said she was driving on Pearl Road at Valley Parkway when another vehicle pulled up next to her and several shots were fired into her car, according to Strongsville police. She pulled into a a nearby parking lot and called for help.

“They fled in their vehicle to our parking lot. We heard screams and went out,” said Dr. Jeff Viscomi, of the Docere Medical Spa and Laser Center. “So they stayed here. We took care of them until the squad could come.

(FOX 8 photo)

The victim and the two children suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Police Chief Mark Fender said the reason behind the shooting is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detective bureau at 440-580-3230.