Woman turns to I-TEAM for help after mother’s ashes get lost in the mail

CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) — Jennifer Fry, of Chardon, worried her mother’s ashes were lost when they were not delivered to her home Wednesday afternoon.

“The funeral home in Arizona said they were sent out Tuesday and I was promised they would be delivered Wednesday afternoon,” Fry told the Fox 8 I-Team. “But they didn’t arrive. It was just horrible. I kept getting postal agents that were giving me scripted excuses. I didn’t get a whole lot of personal service that I just really expected would have been handled with this type of package.”

Fry’s mother, Betty Amrstrong, 64, died the end of January in Arizona due to complications from COVID-19.

“Because of COVID-19 there was back up in getting the cremation done, so it took a couple weeks and that was the reason I could not bring them back with me,” Fry explained.

When she couldn’t get any answers from postal workers, she contacted the I-Team for help.

We reached out to a spokesperson with the USPS and asked what could be done to help Fry get her package delivered. A short time later, postal officials found the package and thanked us for bringing the matter to their attention.

The package was delivered to Fry Thursday.

“I am absolutely positive that your call is the whole reason I got my package today,” Fry said.

She added that she is very thankful to the officials at USPS that helped her get her mother’s ashes delivered.