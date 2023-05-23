LYME TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A 58-year-old woman was seriously injured when her car was hit by a semi truck Monday afternoon along U.S. Route 20.

It happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 4 in Lyme Township in Huron County, according to a news release from the Norwalk post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The 58-year-old Willard woman was driving a 2010 Buick sedan south along state Route 4. Her car was struck in the intersection by a 2021 Volvo semi traveling west along U.S. Route 20, driven by a 61-year-old man from Missouri.

The driver of the sedan was wearing her seatbelt and was trapped in the car following the crash. She was freed by a mechanical tool and flown to a nearby hospital.

The semi driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

It’s still unclear whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.