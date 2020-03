CLEVELAND (WJW) — Crews are working to rescue a woman who is trapped in her vehicle.

According to Cleveland police, a van and cement truck went over an embankment on Martin Luther King Boulevard and Fairhill Road around 11 a.m.

Police say a person, possibly a woman, is trapped in the van. There is no update on her condition.

Meanwhile, crews on scene are attempting to remove the cement truck.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.