Woman tortured before murder; one in custody: I-Team

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner confirms to the FOX 8 I-Team that one suspect is in custody in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old Cleveland woman.

Alishah Pointer (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Division of the FBI)

Nathaniel Poke was arrested by East Cleveland police and is in custody in connection with the abduction and murder of Alishah Pointer.

Police are still looking for Hakeem Ali Shomo and several others.

“This was a horrific crime and started when another victim was lured from her home here in East Cleveland and used by the suspects to abduct Ms. Pointer,” the chief said.

He said Pointer was tortured before her death. Her body was discovered Tuesday in a burned-out house in East Cleveland.

Hakeem Ali Shomo and Nathaniel Poke (Photos courtesy: East Cleveland police)

Police say they believe the suspects abducted Pointer in retribution for another crime that happened in Cleveland.

“We can’t go into details on that at this time, but the suspects thought Pointer knew someone involved with that crime,” the chief said.

Pointer was last seen on Nov. 4 and her family reported her missing the next day.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI assisted East Cleveland.

“The FBI helped us out greatly,” Gardner said. “We are doing everything we can to make sure we arrest everyone involved with this tragic murder. We want justice for Alishah and her family.”

Reward money is available for the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ whereabouts should contact East Cleveland police at 216-451-1234, the FBI at 1-877-FBI-OHIO or Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.