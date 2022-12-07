NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A Lakewood woman is facing attempted murder charges after police say she stabbed both of her elderly parents at a house in North Ridgeville.

Emily Deese, 34, of Lakewood, is expected to appear in court Wednesday morning.

North Ridgeville police were called to a stabbing Tuesday in the 6600 block of Amber Way just after 4:30 p.m.

According to investigators, Deese allegedly stabbed her 69-year-old father and 67-year-old mother multiple times.

Investigators say she then chased her father outside, trying to continue stabbing him.

She is reportedly being charged with two counts of attempted murder and four counts of felonious assault.

Photo provided to FOX 8 I-Team

Photo provided to FOX 8 I-Team

Police sources say the elderly couple was taken to St. John’s following the incident, however, their condition is not known at this time.

A woman is in custody after North Ridgeville police say she allegedly stabbed her elderly parents multiple times at a residence Tuesday afternoon.