BATON ROUGE (WJW) — A Louisiana man has been arrested after a woman’s stabbing death was allegedly streamed live on Facebook.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Janice David, 34, was found dead in a vehicle at just before 10 p.m. Monday.

WLTV reports David was found tied to the steering wheel of the vehicle, which appeared to have been set on fire. She was reportedly choked, beaten and stabbed during the 15-minute-long live video.

Detectives had been notified by State Police of a Facebook Live video that recorded a man stabbing a woman.

Earl Lee Johnson Jr., 35, was arrested at just before 5:30 p.m. Monday on a charge of theft of a motor vehicle and aggravated flight from an officer prior to police suspecting he was involved in the murder.

Johnson was also then charged with first-degree murder.

WLTV reports the two had been using drugs heavily in the days prior to the murder.