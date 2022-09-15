CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — A woman who threw eggs and a dead raccoon at a surgical abortion clinic then later fought with police officers has been indicted by a Summit County grand jury.

Melissa C. Strelec, 34, of French Mill Run, faces a felony count of assault and a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief in Summit County Common Pleas Court. She’s set for arraignment on Sept. 30.

Strelec is accused of driving into the parking lot of the Northeast Ohio Women’s Center along State Road the afternoon of Aug. 15 and throwing eggs at the building, along with the carton, according to a city police report. She returned soon after to throw a dead raccoon in front of the facility, said police.

Strelec drove past the facility twice and shouted at the clinic escorts working outside the center, those escorts told officers.

“That’s not uncommon,” one woman said.

They blocked the eggs by opening up umbrellas kept on-hand to block projectiles thrown at clinic clients.

When officers caught up with Strelec at her home on Aug. 25, she admitted to throwing the eggs and the dead raccoon. Their interaction was captured on officers’ body-worn cameras.

“I think it’s murder and they’re defending it. I got really upset and decided to give them a taste of their own medicine,” she told officers.

The video shows Strelec calm as officers explain her charges.

While waiting for a check-in with court officials, Strelec “became irate and struck officers multiple times,” the report states. She also pointed a metal utensil at an officer before throwing it and screaming.

She was arrested after becoming physical.

Strelec was indicted Tuesday, Sept. 13. She pleaded not guilty in a lower court to her misdemeanor count of criminal mischief and citation for littering, records show.

She was released from jail Aug. 26 on a personal recognizance bond, court records show.

FOX 8 has reached out to the center for a response on Strelec’s indictment.