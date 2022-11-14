BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A woman was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a Bedford Heights home Monday afternoon.

Emergency responders were called to the home around 2:45 p.m. after the elderly woman reportedly “lost control” of her vehicle on Marra Drive and drove right through the front of the home.

Police said a person was home at the time of the crash, and while they were hit by the vehicle they were not injured.

The driver was trapped in her vehicle for a time, police said, but was eventually rescued. It’s unclear how extensive her injuries are at this time.

Police said they continue to investigate the incident and described the damage to the house as “serious.”