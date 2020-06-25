Woman survives WWII, cancer, pneumonia and now COVID-19; and she’s celebrating her 100th birthday!

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A 100-year-old woman in northern Indiana who has lived through World War II, survived cancer and successfully battled her way back from a bout of pneumonia last year, learned earlier this month that she’s also a survivor of COVID-19.

Lenora Martin, of Elkhart, found out a week before her birthday on June 13 that she had tested negative for the virus after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in April.

She was one of 76 residents at her assisted living facility to be infected.

She and her twin sister, Delora Bloomingdale, who lives in California, celebrated their birthdays as centenarians via Zoom.

In a post on Facebook, Greenleaf Health Campus wrote:

“Not only did Leora beat COVID-19, she also turned 100 this Saturday along with her twin sister from California. They were able to sing each other Happy Birthday through zoom and she received a visit from her daughter!”

