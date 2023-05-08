(WJW) — A woman stranded in the Australian bushland for five days was rescued last week after surviving on the sustenance found in her car.

Victoria police said the 48-year-old woman, whom they referred to as Lillian, had only packed lollipops, a few other snacks and a bottle of wine when her vehicle got stuck in some mud after taking a wrong turn while traveling to the city of Bright in the southern part of the country.

Without any cell service, and unable to walk to the nearest town due to health issues, the woman was forced to stay put, police said.

The woman’s family called authorities when she never made it to her destination.

Police said the wine was a gift and that Lillian doesn’t even drink, but that was the only liquid she had along. After days of searching, rescue efforts turned successful when she was spotted in a forest not far from her vehicle Thursday. The woman was reportedly taken to the hospital for dehydration.

Photo courtesy Victoria police/Facebook

“After being lost in the bush for five days, she was extremely relieved and grateful to see us and we were just as happy to see her,” Wodonga Police Station Sergeant Martin Torpey said in a statement.