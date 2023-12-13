CANYON COUNTY, Idaho (WJW) – A woman survived a crash off a canyon in her car in rural Idaho.

According to the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, Penny Kay Clark, 72, was reported missing on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Days later on Saturday, Dec. 9, two men spotted a car that appeared to have gone down a canyon wall.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found Clark’s car 200 yards down the canyon wall. The woman wasn’t in the car. She had fallen 40 feet farther, sheriff’s officials said.

Courtesy: Canyon County Sheriff’s Office

Because the area was so remote, the quickest way to reach her was on foot. Firefighters, Life Flight and paramedics all worked to rescue the woman.

Deputies finally reached the woman at about 1 p.m. She was awake and alert but couldn’t get out on her own.

It took another two hours to get the woman out of the ravine.

“This is frankly one of the most miraculous incidents that I can recall in all my years in law enforcement, and it’s a true testament to the strength and fortitude of Penny Clark,” said Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue.

“The medics who evaluated her on scene believe that she had been there for at least a couple of days, and more than likely since Tuesday when her family last had contact with her. It’s truly a miracle, and I’m hopeful that she makes a full recovery,” Donahue said.

Clark is being treated for injuries at the hospital.

The sheriff has not said what caused the crash.