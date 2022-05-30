CLEVELAND (WJW) – A young woman survived a horrific car crash and then being trapped inside of the wreckage at the bottom of a steep ravine for hours.

”I was like, ‘wow, I’m going to be stuck down here forever,’ because no one knew where I was. That was also the scary part,” said Alexis “Lexi” LaPorte, speaking with FOX 8 from her hospital bed at University Hospitals in Cleveland.

The 21-year-old was driving home in heavy rain on Sunday, May 22 when her car hydroplaned on State Route 82 in Garrettsville. She then hit the guardrail and went airborne, landing in a creek at the bottom of the 15 to 20-foot ravine.

“I woke up and my hand was stuck in between the door and my foot and my leg were broken. I could tell part of my toe was cut off,” said Lexi.

Using her free hand, she reached in the backseat for a backpack and pulled out a t-shirt and tape to wrap her injured foot and leg, but she couldn’t go anywhere and kept losing consciousness.

“I’m down there for like eight to nine hours. I’m yelling for help, I keep passing out and waking up,” said Lexi, “By the grace of God, my last pull, it came unstuck. No idea how that happened.”

Using her good leg, she kicked out the windshield and then crawled up the ravine with a punctured lung and broken finger added to her other injuries.

She says multiple cars drove right past her, but two men finally stopped and got her help.

One of them loaded her into his vehicle, wrapped a coat around her and called her mother, Erin LaPorte, who thought Lexi was spending the night at a friend’s house.

She says police on scene warned her before seeing her daughter because the injuries were so severe and appeared like something out of a horror film.

“I tried to stay calm and not pass out from seeing her and thinking about how much pain she was in. I was terrified for her,” said LaPorte, “Her foot was missing toes and bleeding, her hands were all swollen and arms, her fingers were disformed and going different directions.”

Lexi was life-flighted to University Hospitals main campus in Cleveland where she underwent surgery and faces additional operations to repair the broken bones in her foot.

She also must undergo extensive rehabilitation to relearn how to walk.

“It’s just amazing. I’m really thankful she had that motivation to save herself,” said mom. “I can’t say how proud I am.”

Lexi says she was motivated by thoughts of her family.

Both she and her mom are eternally grateful to the Good Samaritans who stopped to help her and everyone who’s offered their support since the accident.