BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– The Bainbridge Township Police Department is investigating a theft from the Walmart.
The woman was seen leaving the store with a bag that contained Christmas money, police said. No other information was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bainbridge police at 440-543-8252 to speak with Ofc. Ponikvar or Det. Dent. Tips can remain anonymous.
The latest headlines from FOX8.com:
- Power outage planned in Amherst for maintenance
- Woman steals bag of Christmas money from Bainbridge Township Walmart, police say
- COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic effort
- Cold, cloudy and pockets of drizzle
- Columbus Crew nab second MLS Cup title, beating defending champion Seattle Sounders 3-0