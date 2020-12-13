Woman steals bag of Christmas money from Bainbridge Township Walmart, police say

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– The Bainbridge Township Police Department is investigating a theft from the Walmart.

The woman was seen leaving the store with a bag that contained Christmas money, police said. No other information was immediately available.

(Photo courtesy: Bainbridge Township police)

(Photo courtesy: Bainbridge Township police)

Anyone with information is asked to call Bainbridge police at 440-543-8252 to speak with Ofc. Ponikvar or Det. Dent. Tips can remain anonymous.

