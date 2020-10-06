Woman stabbed, shots fired at Akron tire shop

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron Police Department is investigating a stabbing Tuesday afternoon.
It happened at about 3:20 p.m. on Copley Road near Juneau Avenue. Police Cpt. Dave Laughlin described it as a chaotic scene.
Police said the victim and a man pulled into the tire shop with a flat tire when the suspect approached them. He stabbed the woman, then got into her car, according to police. The suspect crashed it on Juneau Avenue and fled.
Witnesses who were attending a nearby funeral said the woman ran up to them begging for help. She was taken to Akron General Hospital, where she is in stable condition.
While this was happening, a car pulled up and rounds were fired, police said. No was hurt by the gunshots.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
