Woman spreads cheer in Avon community as elf on the shelf

AVON, Ohio (WJW)– An Avon woman is making spirits bright this gloomy holiday season.

Kasey Crawford Kellem has been spotted wearing an elf on the shelf costume on porches and in yards throughout the Red Tail community.

She poses with Christmas decorations, plays on swing sets and even checks out the occasional Amazon delivery. She’s often seen with a glass of “holiday spirit” in hand.

(Photo courtesy: Kasey Crawford Kellem)

(Photo courtesy: Kasey Crawford Kellem)

(Photo courtesy: Kasey Crawford Kellem)

(Photo courtesy: Kasey Crawford Kellem)

(Photo courtesy: Kasey Crawford Kellem)

(Photo courtesy: Kasey Crawford Kellem)

(Photo courtesy: Kasey Crawford Kellem)

(Photo courtesy: Kasey Crawford Kellem)

(Photo courtesy: Kasey Crawford Kellem)

(Photo courtesy: Kasey Crawford Kellem)

Kellem, who posts photos of her elf adventures on her Facebook page, said she’s trying to bring joy during this challenging time.

“The residents of Avon are loving it and looking forward to the photos daily. Some have asked me to come to their homes, as well,” she said.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: