AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A woman was shot while walking in Akron early Friday morning.

According to a press release from the Akron Police Department, a 34-year-old woman reports that she was walking on Switzer Avenue when she was shot in her chest.

Officers responded to Summa Health Akron City Hospital after the victim walked in with a gunshot wound around 4:30 a.m., according to the release.

Offers late went to the 1300 block of Sweitzer Ave. and found shell casings, according to the release.

Detectives believe there might have been an altercation before the shooting.

The victim’s injuries are considered non-life threatening, the release said.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.