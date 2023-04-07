UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Police said an 18-year-old University Heights woman driving near Jackson Boulevard and Tullamore Road on Thursday was shot by another person from a moving car.

The woman suffered “a superficial wound” and was taken to an area hospital by a family member before police arrived, according to a news release.

Just after 11 a.m. Thursday, police received several calls for the incident and different descriptions of the vehicles involved.

Cleveland Heights police reported a similar incident nearby of shots fired from a similar vehicle, and said the incident may have originated in that city.

Investigators interviewed witnesses, checked for other victims and damages and canvassed the area for video surveillance footage of the shooting, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call University Heights detectives at 216-932-8799.