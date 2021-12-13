Woman shot; victim’s husband and father killed

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible attempted double murder-suicide.

Deputies responded to a home in Mill Township after a 911 call from a woman in the 3300 block of Eastport Rd. SE around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the dispatcher heard what they believed to be gunshots on that call.

When deputies arrived at the home, they saw a woman lying on the floor through a window.

The deputies broke the glass and EMS took her to the hospital.

The sheriff says she is in extremely critical condition.

Inside the home, police say the woman’s husband and the woman’s father were found dead.

None of those involved has been identified.

Autopsies are underway.