Woman shot to death outside home in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a 23-year-old woman.
According to the medical examiner, around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, the woman was outside a home in the 500 block of Hoye Ave.
The woman was shot in the torso during a fight, according to a press release.
She died at the hospital a short time later.
The victim has not been identified.
Police have not said if they have a suspect in custody.
