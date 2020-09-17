Woman shot to death outside home in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a 23-year-old woman.

According to the medical examiner, around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, the woman was outside a home in the 500 block of Hoye Ave.

The woman was shot in the torso during a fight, according to a press release.

She died at the hospital a short time later.

The victim has not been identified.

Police have not said if they have a suspect in custody.

