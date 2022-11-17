CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police says they have a man in custody for the shooting death of a woman.

The body of Princess Cole, 33, was found in an apartment Wednesdya at 1817 Pleasantdale Road around 12 p.m.

Officers had responded to a report of a suspected overdose. Once on the scene, officers found Cole with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide unit responded for further investigation.

According to police, an acquaintance of the victim came to check on her when they were unable to make contact and found the victim deceased.

Detectives arrested Cole’s ex-boyfriend.

He has not been identified.