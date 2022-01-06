Woman shot near drive-thru of Elyria Taco Bell: police

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Police in Elyria are investigating a shooting that happened near the drive-thru of a Taco Bell restaurant.

According to a release from police, on Wednesday at about 10:21 p.m., officers responded to the area of Taco Bell — located at 117 West Ave. — for a report of shots fired.

A preliminary investigation revealed the shooting happened near the drive-thru of the fast food restaurant. Officers found that a woman had been shot in the arm. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Elyria police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Larson 440-326-1211 or email jlarson@cityofelyria.org.