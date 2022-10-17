ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Sunday afternoon, a 911 call to Elyria police reported a man laying in the roadway.

When officers arrived in the 100 block of Denison Avenue, they say they found a man dead in the street with a firearm next to him.

At the same time, police say, a 19-year-old female arrived at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say the two incidents are related.

The situation remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Walker at 440-326-1231 or mwalker@cityofelyria.org.