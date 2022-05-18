BUCYRUS, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Bucyrus are investigating a deadly shooting.

According to a statement from police, officers responded to the W. 600 block of Mansfield St. around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers found a woman who had been shot in the head.

The 49-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Officers detained a 52-year-old man at the scene.

He was taken to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, but investigators have not said if he has been charged.

He has not been identified and neither has the victim.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting police in the case.

Bucyrus police say more information will be released soon.