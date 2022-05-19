AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department and Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the death of a 28-year-old woman, who was shot in the head while riding as a passenger in a vehicle.

It happened Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. on East Ave.

According to the Akron Police Department, Latajah Leatherwood was shot in the head by someone in another vehicle.

The driver of the car Leatherwood was in told police that prior to the shooting, the suspect vehicle was driving erratically.

When the driver pulled over to let the vehicle pass, that’s when someone in the other car fired shots.

The driver took Leatherwood to the hospital where she died.

Police do not have suspect information and have not released a description of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department at (330)375-2490 or text TIPSCO at 274637. Tipsters can remain anonymous.