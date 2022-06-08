CARLISLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what lead up to a shooting in Carlisle Township.

Deputies responded to the Township Event Center early Wednesday just before 2 a.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies initially responded to a noise complaint. While headed to the scene for the noise, another report of shots fired from inside the building came in to law enforcement.

There was a large group of mostly underage people at the scene. A woman, who has not been identified, was shot in the head. Deputies say her injuries are not life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office says no one has been arrested in connection with the incident.