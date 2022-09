CLEVELAND (WJW) – A 24-year-old woman is in critical condition after a shooting outside a Cleveland apartment, according to officials.

The shooting took place at about 1:30 Monday morning, near Crawford Road and Wade Park.

More than a dozen evidence markers could be seen in the parking lot.

There is no word on any suspects, but both Cleveland Police and the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority Police are investigating.