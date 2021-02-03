Woman shot in ear during Cleveland road rage incident

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A 22-year-old woman was shot in the ear during a road rage incident on Cleveland’s east side Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Kinsman Road near East 140th Street.

According to the police report, two women were in a truck when a car cut them off. Both vehicles stopped and that’s when a man got out of the other vehicle and started shooting at the pickup truck, police said.

Detectives found video of the incident, which showed three people getting out of the other car and shots fired. The video also showed the license plate on the suspect vehicle, according to the police report.

Detectives continue to investigate. No arrests have been made.