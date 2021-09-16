Woman shot, another robbed while trying to buy car in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A woman was shot when she went to meet with a man to buy a car in Akron.

The two women, both from Coshocton, communicated with the possible seller through Facebook messenger before meeting him in a parking lot on Tupelo Drive Wednesday night.

Akron police said the 24-year-old woman was shot twice while sitting in her car. The 40-year-old woman was robbed.

The shooter and at least two other suspects fled in a Dodge Charger, the vehicle that was supposedly for sale.

The victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center for surgery. Police said her injuries are not considered life threatening.

The Charger was later recovered and processed for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP. Summit County Crime Stoppers can be reached at 330-434-COPS. Callers can remain anonymous.