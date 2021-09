CLEVELAND (WJW)– The SWAT team responded to the scene after a woman was shot and killed on Cleveland‘s east side Thursday afternoon.

The Cleveland Division of Police said it is investigating the fatal shooting at East 124th Street and Brackland Avenue.

(Photo: Cy Boord/FOX 8 News)

The SWAT team is in the area for an armed male locked in a residence, according to police.

No further information was immediately available.

