Woman shot and killed after chasing suspect who stole her phone

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the shooting death of a 32-year-old woman.

It happened on East 95th Street shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Cleveland police said the victim was at the One Stop Shop on St. Clair Avenue when a male stole her phone, which she had placed on the counter. She chased after the suspect and that’s when he shot her, police said.

When officers arrived, they found the woman on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds to the head. She was taken to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5464. Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 216-25-CRIME.