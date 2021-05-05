Woman sets house on fire with person inside, then watches blaze from chair in front lawn: investigators

CECIL COUNTY, Maryland (WJW) — A Maryland woman faces attempted murder charges after allegedly setting her house on fire with another person inside and then sitting in a chair to watch the blaze from her front lawn.

Gail Metwally, 47, faces multiple arson-related charges including first and second-degree attempted murder, first-degree arson, first-degree assault, malicious burning, malicious destruction of property and reckless endangerment in the case.

Fire departments were called to her home at around 1:15 p.m. on April 29, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Witnesses saw a woman, later identified as Metwally, setting multiple fires from within the home and then sitting in a chair on the front lawn, where she watched the fire engulf the home.

After a few minutes, reports state, she walked away from the scene.

While the home was on fire, witnesses heard someone in the basement window yelling for help. They helped the woman out of the window.

Authorities found Metwally in the area, and she was arrested.

According to the fire marshal’s office, four people lived in the home, including Metwally. Two were not at home at the time.