Woman sentenced to prison after grandson died in hot car while she gambled at casino

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (WJW) — An Oklahoma woman was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison on Thursday after she reportedly left her five-year-old grandson in a hot car while she gambled.

According to FOX 25, 50-year-old Alann Jean Orr has been sentenced to 210 months in prison after causing her grandson’s death.

Orr was reportedly caring for the boy when she decided to visit the Kickapoo Casino in Harrah, Oklahoma on June 21, 2018.

She spent just over six hours in the facility. During this time the five-year-old remained in the car without air conditioning. Fox 25 reports that temperatures approached 90° that day.

Approximately 15 minutes after leaving the casino, Orr reportedly called 911 to report that the child had choked and was not breathing.

Officials tried to resuscitate the boy but noted that rigor mortis had already begun.

In April 2019, Orr was charged with second degree felony murder by child neglect in Indian Country. The indictment also alleged that she caused the death of a child by willfully failing to provide adequate shelter and supervision while she was responsible for the child’s health, safety, and welfare.

Last July she pleaded guilty to the indictment and admitted to leaving the child in the car.

After her sentencing Thursday, Orr was remanded into custody to begin serving her sentence.