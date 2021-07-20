Woman sentenced to at least 30 years in prison for 2012 murder of pizza delivery driver

**Find a previous story on this case in the video player above.**

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A Rittman woman, who was previously found guilty for her part in the murder of a pizza delivery driver in 2012, was sentenced Tuesday, the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Back in November, Erica Stefanko, now 38, was found guilty of aggravated murder and murder in the death of Ashley Biggs, 25. Today, she was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Amy Corrigall Jones.

“Erica Stefanko eluded justice for more than nine years. In this case, justice delayed is not justice denied,” Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said in a statement. “I am proud of the perseverance of investigators and my assistant prosecutors who would not stop fighting for Ashley Biggs and her family. Just over nine years after Ashley was murdered, Erica Stefanko is being held accountable for what she did.”

Stefanko had previously been scheduled for sentencing in January.

Back in 2013, police charged Biggs’ ex-boyfriend, Chad Cobb, in the case. He pleaded guilty to charges including aggravated murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

However, Cobb was not alone in the incident, the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said. Stefanko, who was married to Cobb at the time, lured Biggs to an empty parking lot of a closed business in New Franklin on June 20, 2012, by ordering a pizza to the location, and driving Cobb home after he beat and strangled Biggs and dumped her body.

Cobb and Biggs had been going through a very contentious custody battle over their then 7-year-old daughter at the time of the murder.