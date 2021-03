AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A woman was sentenced to prison time on Tuesday for her role in the overdose deaths of two people.

Gina Tasich, 49, of Akron, pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter. She received five to seven and a half years in prison.

Gina Tasich (Photo courtesy: Akron police)

Melissa Kepnes, 32, died from an overdose of methamphetamine and carfentanil in June 2019. Gary Slack, 56, died from a meth and fentanyl overdose in January 2020.

Akron police said Tasich supplied drugs in both cases.