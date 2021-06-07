Woman sentenced for multiple hit-skip incidents in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor said on Monday that a Cleveland woman was sentenced for multiple pedestrian hit-skip incidents that occurred in April of 2020.

25-year-old Shayla Harris was sentenced to 9-13 years in prison for attempted murder, felonious assault and injuring animals.

Spanning from April 1-7 in 2020, Westlake police say Harris, in three separate incidents, drove over a curb with her car hitting people on the sidewalk, then leaving.

On April 4, 2020 just before 10 p.m., officers say they responded to Caroline Circle for a report of a 22-year-old Westlake resident who was hit by a car when she was walking to get the mail.

The suspect drove over the curb hitting the 22-year-old who lost consciousness but was able to walk home and call for help, according to police.

Police say the car didn’t stop and officers searched the area that night but could not find the hit-skip vehicle that was described as a black sedan.

Days later on April 7, 2020, Westlake police say they responded to a call from a woman on Cahoon Road reporting that she, along with her friend, one 25 years old and one 21 years old, and their dog were hit by a car while they were walking on the sidewalk in the area of White Oaks Restaurant.

Both victims had serious injuries.

Westlake police say they found the black car matching the description given in both incidents and interviewed Harris, who was driving it and admitted to hitting the three victims.

Police say she also admitted to hitting a 56-year-old Westlake man while he was walking with his dog in Bay Village on April 1, 2020.

The dogs involved were not injured, according to police.

She was charged in Rocky River Municipal Court last April and was bound over to a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury where she was found guilty.