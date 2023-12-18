[Watch previous FOX 8 I-Team coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A woman who admitted to shooting and killing her 6-year-old son in April 2021 is now facing life in prison.

Daneicha E. Bringht, 32, of Brooklyn, on Monday morning pleaded guilty to counts of aggravated murder, endangering children and tampering with evidence, according to a spokesperson for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

Daneicha Bringht

Bringht’s murder charge carried an additional three-year sentence due to the firearm, while the endangering charge carried an additional one-year sentence. That gun was forfeited.

A judge sentenced Bringht to life in prison, with eligibility for parole after 35 years.

Bringht shot her 6-year-old son Kaamir Bringht, of Parma, at a hotel along Tiedman Road. Responding officers found the boy there with a gunshot wound and performed CPR.

He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Bringht called 911, but first claimed another person shot her and her son in the hotel room a half-hour before she called.