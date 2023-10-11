***The video above is from a previous report.***

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A woman who caused a fatal wrong-way crash in Akron last year has been sentenced to prison.

Jessica Skinner was sentenced to six to nine years in prison for the death of 41-year-old Lisabeth Dayton, Summit County prosecutors confirmed on Wednesday.

According to investigators, Akron police officers tried to stop the driver of a Nissan Altima who got onto the highway ramp and headed eastbound in the westbound lane on May 12, 2022.

As FOX 8 previously reported, Skinner crashed head-on into another car being driven by Dayton.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital, but while Skinner survived, Dayton died the next day from her injuries.

In early August, Skinner pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI charges.